Flashback: I won’t honour CID invitation, I’m not a thief - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

In September 2017, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, denied allegations that he had been invited by the police CID to substantiate allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers.



This came after Mr. Agyapong accused an unnamed staffer at the Jubilee House which is the seat of government of demanding Twenty Thousand Dollars from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, even if the CID had invited him as some reports suggested he would not have honoured the invitation because he was not a thief.



“Nobody has called me to come to the police station; I am not a thief or have lodged a complaint with the police?...even if they call me I won’t go. I will even go and take my evidence from the police”, he revealed on Oman FM’s Boiling Point on Thursday.



Contrary to earlier reports that New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong was invited by officials of the Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to substantiate allegations against some unnamed presidential staffers, the latter has revealed that no one has invited him



He also denied claims that he alleged the Communications Minister, Ursula Ekuful took bribe wondering why the state-owned Daily Graphic got its report from.



“I have never given any evidence against Ursula that she has taken bribe; I have never given any evidence against Asenso or Abu Jinapor so who is saying this? If the police are not careful, the way I will treat them, they will regret. I believe the police are setting their own agenda because they were even asking me if I have any information on Abu. Nobody has invited me”, he stressed.



Mr Agyapong last week accused unnamed staffer at the Flagstaff House which is the seat of government of demanding Twenty Thousand Dollars from an unnamed investor before allowing the person to see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Without offering any evidence to support his claim, Mr. Agyapong said those who have consistently berated him for speaking the truth should be reminded he is not ready to stop talking because the truth is what will set him free.



“Those people who say I talk too much cannot stop me because they don’t provide me with oxygen to breathe,” he said. “I will speak until I die.”



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the allegations of the lawmaker has been referred to the CID for investigations but he explicitly indicated that he was never going to honour any invite.





