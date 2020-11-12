Flashback: 'I will use my hair to brush away the coronavirus' – Jerry John Rawlings

General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Reports available to GhanaWeb indicates that former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on today, Thursday, November 12, 2020, died of Coronavirus.



Mr. Rawlings before his death had indicated that he was adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent catching the deadly virus.



He jokingly added that he was not going to visit his barber until he was sure that the nation had defeated the virus.



Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, he said: “ I was telling a few people that the president can use his bald head to knock out the coronavirus and I will use Moses’s brush to brush them away.”



“I wanted to provide evidence that I was also hibernating and I have decided until it (coronavirus) goes, this hair won’t go. As soon as it goes, yes."



Jerry John Rawlings passed on at age 73 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.







Read the full story originally published on July 6, 2020 on GhanaWeb







Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said in an interview that he will use his overgrown hair which he refers to as Moses’s brush, to brush away the coronavirus pandemic which has engulfed the world and brought regular lifestyle to almost a halt.



The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot in how people behave, move around, lifestyle and generally how people do things. For the fear of contracting the disease, a lot of people have practically stayed away from hair salons and barbering shops, one of such persons being the former president, Jerry John Rawlings.



Speaking to Kwaku Sakyi-Addo in his home in Vume and monitored by Ghanaweb.com, Mr Jerry John Rawlings said until the coronavirus pandemic is over, he will not go anywhere near a barbering shop.



You would recall that during this year’s June 4 celebration, Mr Rawlings debuted a surprising new look much to the admiration but also confusion of many Ghanaians who wondered what was going on with him.



Ghanaians who were not used to or had never seen the former president in that state likened the look to Nigerian playwright, Wole Soyinka.



He told Kwaku Sakyi Addo he has decided to use his hair which he referred to as Moses brush to brush away the disease while the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo uses his bald head to knock the virus away but insisted that until the coronavirus goes away, his hair is going nowhere.



“I wanted to provide evidence that I was also hibernating and I have decided until it goes, this hair won’t go. As soon as it goes, yes. Until then I was telling a few people that the president can use his bald head to knock out the coronavirus and I will use Moses’s brush to brush them away”, he said amid laughter.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.