Flashback: I was ‘upset’ to see Mahama in the gutters – Sefa Kayi

Former President John Dramani Mahama desilting gutters in Accra

Veteran journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi, in September 2014 vented his spleen on then president John Dramani Mahama over his direct involvement in a clean-up exercise in some parts of the capital city, Accra.



The former president was captured in several videos and pictures actively immersed in filth as he, together with several residents, cleaned choked gutters.



Though the president meant well with the decision, it did not sit well with Mr Sefa Kayi who insisted that the residents did not need the president in order to keep their surroundings clean.



Peace FM’s popular morning show host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has taken a swipe at President John Mahama for his personal involvement in the cleaning of some gutters in the capital, Accra over the weekend.



“When I saw my president at La Clinic, I knew he cares for me, when I see him at Atuabo I know he cares for me, but I was upset to see him in the gutters. The president shouldn’t have gone into those gutters.



“The AMA by-laws must be made to work. He must instruct the AMA boss to ensure that the work is done. We don’t need Mahama in the gutters to keep our surroundings clean,” the seasoned journalist fumed on his Kokrokoo show, Monday.



President Mahama, Saturday, personally immersed himself in the filth of Accra, to help clean the city.



Reminiscent of a similar move by former president Jerry Rawlings, when he was head of state some two decades ago, Mahama descended into filthy drains and garbage-choked corners in James Town, a slummy suburb of Accra, to clean up the area.



Accra Mayor Alfred Vanderpuije and other government officials were also part of the cleanup exercise.



The President used the gesture to encourage residents in the area to also clean up their environment so as to avert cholera and other infectious diseases.





