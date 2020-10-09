General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: I nearly killed my houseboy over my daughter – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Assin Central member of Parliament, Kenedy Agyapong in October 2019, recounted how he nearly manhandled his houseboy for inserting his manhood in the mouth of his 3-year-old daughter.



MyNewsGh.com quoted the MP that “The matter went to court and I was ready to kill the suspect that day but they took me out of the courtroom.”



He made this revelation while commenting on the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).



Mr Agyapong said although he welcomes the subject to be taught in schools, he warned against the Ghana Education Service (GES) teaching it in pre-schools and to under-aged children.



“The problem I have is with teaching those in Kindergarten because if you teach them such things they will not understand …that is where I have a problem, apart from that there is nothing wrong about it.



Read the full story originally published on October, 2016 on Ghanaweb.



Outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyapong has made a shocking revelation of how he nearly strangled his pedophile houseboy to death for inserting his manhood in the mouth of his 3-year-old daughter.



“The matter went to court and I was ready to kill the suspect that day but they took me out of the courtroom”, he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Contributing to the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), he welcomed the subject to be taught in schools but warned against the Ghana Education Service (GES) teaching it in pre-schools and to under-aged children.



“The problem I have is with teaching those in Kindergarten because if you teach them such things they will not understand …that is where I have problem, apart from that there is nothing wrong about it.



He lashed out at those arguing in the name of religion, morality and customs indicating that they hide and do worse things than what is in the syllabus to be implemented.



In his view, the curriculum for CSE must not be taught in pre-schools but it is important that children in the primary schools are thought sexual education.



Many Ghanaians across the political divide have rejected the CSE with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council leading the charge on the Christian front. The Chief Imam has also vehemently opposed the CSE.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he will not approve the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education Programme for schools in Ghana.



Speaking at the St Cyprians Anglican Church at Kumasi Sunday, the President said his vision is to promote national development and not immorality.



“There have been talks in recent times about me and my government introducing some inappropriate materials into schools. I brought the Free SHS to strengthen our education and so I will not allow any immoral materials to enter our schools.



“I’m a Christian and as long as I sit as President of Ghana, I will not allow anything like that in our schools so I urge you all to be calm because I won’t let that happen,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.