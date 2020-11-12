Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: I’ll rely on God to govern – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 made known that he would rely on God to govern the country.



He said his tenure of office would be run in the direction of God because his victory in the 2016 general elections was the doing of God.



Akufo-Addo said this at a church gathering at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Starr FM below.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will rely on God for direction and guidance throughout his tenure.



Delivering an address at a Church Service held at the Black Star Square to climax the Centenary Celebration of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CAC), President Akufo-Addo said his rise to the office of the President of Ghana was totally the doing of God.



To that end, the President said he will in no way relegate the counsel of God and God’s representatives here on earth in his quest to transform and modernize the Country.



The President called on the entire leadership and membership of the CAC to continually remember him in prayers for God’s Grace to abound towards him and his government as they steer the affairs of the Republic.



The Chairman and Leader of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Apostle Dr. Stephen Amoani in his Centenary message pledged the Church’s constant support and advice to government to ensure that the Akufo Addo administration succeeds during its term in office.



Donation



The Church as part of its 100th-year celebration donated four (4) State of the Art ambulance to the Ghana Ambulance Service to support the nation's efforts at providing medical Services to Ghanaian.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.