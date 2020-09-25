Flashback: I fully endorse NDC’s Hawks, Dragons, vigilante groups – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said he totally endorses the formation of vigilante groups within the party as a “natural response” to the governing New Patriotic Party’s refusal to disband its own vigilante groups.



“I endorse it fully”, Mr Asiedu Nketia told journalists, justifying that it’s a “proper response” to the “recalcitrance of the ruling government and their refusal to do anything about vigilantes on the NPP side.”



“You’d realise that for two years now we have all been complaining about the rising incidence of vigilantes in this country, the president promises that something will be done and nothing gets done, some of us have been affected by vigilante attack, yet nothing [has been done], nobody has been held responsible as we speak to you now.



“And they are now in charge of the security services and they still maintain party vigilantes terrorising people left right centre and all the security services are quiet.



“Even when you take steps to report, they don't take any action, so, are you saying that we on the NDC side, because we are good citizens, we should keep quiet for NPP to control the army, to control the police and to control everybody?”, he asked.







The NPP’s Invincible Forces and Delta Force groups ran amok when President Nana Akufo-Addo took office after the NPP won the 2016 elections.



In Mr Asiedu Nketia’s view, it was high time the NDC matched the NPP boot for boot.

