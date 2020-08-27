General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Flashback: I cursed my baby for what his mum did to me - Bishop Obinim

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

The good book says Christians should forgive one another just us their father in heaven forgives us.



However, man of God, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), in 2012 admitted that he had crippled and rendered mad, his biological child due to the sins of the mother of his child.



According to reports, Angel Obinim had an affair with the wife of his junior baby, Gifty Pokua, who bore him a child.



Admitting to infidelity, the renowned man of God in an interview stated that he was “not the only man of God who has slept with another woman”.



He was quoted as saying: “I passed my hands through his head, so his mind is completely destroyed and I held his feet and paralyzed him so that the child can never walk… I used the power of Jesus that is in me. I wanted to prove to her that she (Gifty Pokua) cannot destroy the work of God that I was doing because I am not the only man of God who has slept with another woman…That is my way of proving to her that she cannot do what she has done because the relationship we had was some three, four years ago. However, if she apologises to me, I would heal the child.”



Read the full story originally published on August 11, 2011 on GhanaWeb



Founder and General Overseer of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), Bishop Daniel Obinim has openly admitted that he crippled and rendered mad, a child he is alleged to have fathered with his former ‘sex partner’ Gifty Pokua.



He confessed on-air to having placed a curse on the child as punishment for Gifty’s desire to dent his image and to prove that he still had the anointing of God.



Interestingly, he concedes having an affair with the woman but states that the relationship occurred some five years ago.



Speaking in an exclusive lengthy interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on PeaceFM’s “Kokrokoo”, he claimed that Gifty Pokua, the wife of one his junior pastors, has unbeknownst to him been recording private conversations between the two of them with the mindset of blackmailing him, and so decided to teach her a lesson.



“I passed my hands through his head, so his mind is completely destroyed and I held his feet and paralyzed him so that the child can never walk… I used the power of Jesus that is in me. I wanted to prove to her that she (Gifty Pokua) cannot destroy the work of God that I was doing because I am not the only man of God who has slept with another woman…That is my way of proving to her that she cannot do what she has done because the relationship we had was some three, four years ago. However if she apologises to me, I would heal the child,” Bishop Obinim said.



The Head Pastor of IGWC, who showed no remorse for cursing the baby, pointed out that Gifty Pokua should have at least been a bit thoughtful by considering how he (Obinim) also felt, when she went on radio tarnishing his reputation.



“If I am cut with an object, it is blood that comes…I am not an Angel, I am human,” he added. Bishop Obinim further recounted that he nearly committed suicide when the shame and embarrassment became unbearable; adding that the only thing that kept him going was the wise counsel and inspiration from some powerful men of God.

