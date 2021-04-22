Flashback: I curse Mahama any time the light goes off - Ursula

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2015, when Ghana was faced with a massive power crisis popularly known as ‘Dumsor’, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, revealed that she cursed the then-president, John Dramani Mahama, any time she experienced a blackout.



“Any time the light goes off, I curse my good friend, President John Mahama,” said Mrs Owusu-Ekuful.



The MP in 2015, called on the NDC government who was in power at the time to find a permanent solution to the power crisis as it had crippled several businesses in Ghana.



Read the full story originally published on August 28, 2015, on Ghanaweb



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has revealed that she curses President John Mahama any time her lights go off.



Touching on the frequent blackouts that have hit the nation, the women’s advocate said, “any time the light goes off I curse my good friend President John Mahama.”



Ghana has battled with the problem of an erratic power supply with many deadlines to its end missed and a lot of businesses having to incur enormous costs in alternative power to keep them afloat. Others have resorted to downsizing to sustain their businesses.



The lawyer-cum-MP has been described as “an arrogant” personality but has parried such assertion, arguing people confuse “confidence and assertive with arrogance.”



Taking a swipe at her colleague MPs, she said many are in the lawmaking chamber who do not contribute to debates.



The assertive human rights activist categorically stated “some Members of Parliament are making up the numbers” because they do not add to any discourse in the House which could go a long way in shaping the future of Ghana.



“Some are working and others are not... some are there for the ride... I know my colleagues won’t be happy, but I will say it,” the outspoken lawmaker said on Joy FM’s personality profile show Thursday.







According to her, those who see parliament as a money-making venture end up regretting because it is “a place to serve”.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful advised prospective MPs to come to Parliament with an aim to serve the nation.



She called on the government to speed up plans being implemented to solve the power crisis since it is affecting several businesses.