Flashback: Ghana is being run by 4 people; Akufo-Addo and 3 family members - Fmr. Trade Minister alleges

Former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Murtala Mohamed Ibrahim, in the lead-up to the 2020 general elections urged members of the National Democratic Congress to use the level of cronyism and nepotism in the Akufo-Addo government as a motivation to work towards recapturing power.



The former Minister accused the President of running the country with his family members to the benefit of their own interests.



An appeal has been made to the main opposition NDC fraternity by former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed to be brave enough to win the 2020 General Elections for Ghanaians.



According to him, the need to win the 2020 elections is based on the fact that President Akufo-Addo and his 'gang of family members' ruling the country only care about their interest and not about the interest of the larger masses of this country.



"The only people the President and his gang of family members who have been appointed care about is their interest, and it is not for nothing that people are saying that 4 people rule this country; the President, his brother Bumpty, the Minister of Finance and Gabby Otchere-Darko," he asserted.



He alleged that all the narratives, discussions and direction regarding the state of the economy are being done by these aforementioned people.



Voicing out on Radio Gold's 'Alhaji and Alhaji' programme, Murtala Mohammed charged all and sundry in the NDC to work for the elections as it will not be won on a silver platter, stressing the need to put behind all their differences to win the elections for former President Mahama and also save the country from both the socioeconomic and political servitude under President Akufo-Addo.



"My sincere appeal to the NDC is that we should put on our bravest fears that we have an election to win and we will not win the elections on a silver platter. We need to work for the elections, we need to put behind us our differences," he charged.



"We need to understand that the elections we are going into is not just about winning the elections for President Mahama who is the Flagbearer of the NDC or winning the elections for NDC, it is about survival of this country, it is about liberating this country from both socioeconomic and political servitude that we have been subjected to by people who care less about the interest of the larger masses of this country," he emphasized.



He stressed that even though the NDC will participate in the by-partisan discussions of the economy as proposed by the Finance Minister, he wondered whether the NPP is prepared to take a second look at the fundamentals of the economy as it is obvious that the fundamentals of the economy are weak.