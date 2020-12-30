General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Flashback: Behave and speak like a former President – Cecilia Dapaah hits hard at Mahama

Mr Mahama had described the Sanitation Ministry as "useless"

In December 2019, the Minister of Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah descended heavily on former President John Dramani Mahama for describing her ministry as ‘useless’.



According to the Minster, Mr Mahama’s utterance was unpresidential to say the least.



Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has hit hard at former president John Mahama in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com for describing her Ministry as ‘useless’.



“As a former President, you should speak to encourage people especially as the year goes to an end but not to describe the Sanitation Ministry as useless. A former President should not speak like that; I will not insult him but will rather urge him to speak with decorum,” she said on Peace FM.



She added that the former president has to rather encourage Ghanaians as the year goes to an end and not attack her Ministry.



Mr Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, in a Facebook Live transmission said: “If the President had taken it [Sanitation Ministry] as one of his promises, then he has failed very badly, especially for the fact that you have a Sanitation Minister, you cannot understand what the Sanitation Minister is doing.”

