General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Flashback: Asuogyaman DCE buys GH¢1,850 printer for GH¢16,000

DCE for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum

In September 2018 a massive price inflation scandal rocked the office of Asuogyaman District Assembly in the Eastern Region.



Per details of documents, prices of some equipment including computers purchased by the District Chief Executive were heavily inflated.



According to a report filed by Starr FM, an HP LaserJet coloured printer that was purchased at GH¢16,000 by the assembly is sold on the market for GH¢1,850 with the same or similar specifications.



Also, an HP desktop computer which was bought at GH¢4,000 per unit goes at GHC2,500 on the IT market.



Aside that, the assembly, also blew GH¢70,000 on the renovation of the district coordinating director’s residence in May the same year.



Read the full story originally published by Starrfmonline and curated by GhanaWeb on September 18, 2018



The Asuogyaman district assembly in the Eastern region has been hit with a massive price inflation scandal that has angered residents of the district.



Documents sighted by Starr News reveal prices of some equipment including computers recently purchased by the district Chief executive were heavily inflated.



An HP Laser Jet coloured printer which was purchased at GH¢16,000 by the assembly is sold on the market for GHC1,850 with the same or similar specifications. Also, an HP desktop computer which was bought at GH¢4,000 per unit goes at GH¢2,500 on the IT market. The staggering price inflation runs through many of the purchases that were done by the DCE and his team.



In other development, the DCE and his coordinating director, according to documents sighted by Starr News, spent whopping amount of money on the renovation of their official residence.



The assembly, for instance, blew GH¢70,000 on the renovation of the district coordinating director’s residence in May this year.



The huge expenditure has infuriated members of the governing New Patriotic Party in the area who have called President Akufo-Adddo to remove of DCE from office.



The angry residents have petitioned President Akufo-Addo for his removal from office.



A copy of the petition sighted by Starr News said: “Our call is of paramount interest to us due to the fact that since the incumbent DCE assumed office, he has not proactively engaged the many party faithful and concerned youth groups to keep them abreast always in the news for destroying the good name of the Party and the Presidency that afforded him the opportunity to serve through unimaginable inflated contracts, procurement without recourse to due process and resultant derogatory interactions with the District Finance officer who is committed to protecting the public purse as our intelligence indicates”.



The petition further said: “Conclusively, we strongly believe in decentralized governance and equitable distribution of authority and believe his timely removal from office and investigation for acts of corruption will serve as a unifying front of your able administration which will enhance your relationship with the constituents and ensure development through reputable, responsible and accountable”.



When contacted by the Starr News on the claims Tuesday, Mr. Kwame Agyekum declined to comment but noted the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is investigating the issue.





