General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: Akufo-Addo vows to crush corruption

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to being elected leader of Ghana had been touted by himself and the New Patriotic Party as an incorruptible leader, a character which is said to be needed by the country in rooting out corruption.



President Nana Addo, who back in 2015 was a flagbearer during an interaction with his party members and sympathisers in the United Kingdom, reiterated his incorruptible feature while sounding a caution to his would-be appointees to eliminate the mindset of coming to power to make money and urged such persons to rather go into the private sector.



Read the full story as published by dailyguidenetwork.com below:



New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated his resolve to ensure that none of his appointees indulges in corruption, should he become the next president of Ghana.



The experienced politician continues to demonstrate his incorruptible stance and wants his future office holders to follow suit.



Addressing NPP members in Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated, “If your goal in coming into government is to enrich yourself, then don’t come. Go to the private sector. Public service is going to be exactly that; public service,” adding that “An NPP government will jealously guard public funds.”



According to him, he is not against any individual who wants to make money but “if that is your goal, then stick to the private sector; don’t come into the public service.”



Nana Akufo-Addo hinted of the creation of an office of special prosecutor in Ghana’s public sector to check corruption as well as ensure accountability.



Shedding more light on the office of the special prosecutor, the NPP standard bearer said, “Persons who will serve in this special office will not be chosen by the president but by a formula that will ensure their independence and the capacity to do their work.”



He said for instance, that as president, he would cause the detachment of the anti-corruption function from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and give that responsibility to the office of the special prosecutor, noting that the functions of the commission are too broad for one institution to discharge effectively.



He observed that the CHRAJ, as currently constituted, “is not strong enough to be the fulcrum for the anti-corruption drive in our country. It is an ombudsman, a human rights watchdog and at the same time, an anti-corruption agency.”



The communications director of the NPP in Manchester and Public Health Practitioner, Dr Da Costa Aboagye, said the pervasiveness of corruption in Ghana in recent times is worrying.



“It appears the president and his team are happy with the widespread corruption,” he posited.



He questioned why it took government and the security services more than three weeks to respond to a continuous broadcast and publication of an alleged siphoning of a whopping $40 million by a professor, being money meant to take care of diabetic patients in Ghana. Dr Da Costa Aboagye noted, “This shows that the political will to fight corruption is so low.”



Other speakers at the function included Mr. Nii Adjiri Blankson, former Mayor of Accra; Wiafe Pepera, MP for Abetifi; Dr. Samiu Nuamah, a former Financial Secretary of NPP-UK and parliamentary candidate for Kwadaso; Ms Veronica Heming, former Women Organiser of the UK branch and parliamentary candidate for Bole Bamboi and Hayford Attah Kruffi, former Chairman of the branch.



Nana was accompanied by Captain Edmund Koda (personal aide) and Saratu Atta (Executive Secretary). Also present at the meeting were Richard Dombo (1st Vice Chairman), David Owusu Yianoma (2nd Vice Chairman), Dr. John Kissi (Secretary), Saeed Duah (Branch Organiser), Kweku Nkansah (Deputy Organiser), Kofi Korsah (Deputy Youth Organiser), Paulina Koranteng (Women Organiser), Nana Yaw Sarpong (Communication Director), Arafat Sulemana (Nasara Coordinator) and other senior members of the branch.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 17, 2015, joined Ghanaian Muslims in London for the Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at the Broadwater Farms Community Centre Park, North London. Nana Addo was introduced to the Muslim leaders by the Nasara team of NPP UK. He was warmly welcomed by Alhaji Baba Yaara Haidari (Sarkin faada of London).



He received a special prayer from Imam Abdul-Razak, followed by another prayer by Alhaji Kamil Muktar.



In an address to the huge gathering cutting across various political and religious divides, Nana stated that the purpose of his visit was to extend his ‘Eid Mubarak’ wish to the Ghanaian Muslim community in the UK.



He expressed sincere gratitude for the special prayers and the warm welcome that he was accorded.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.