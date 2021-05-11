Flashback: Akufo-Addo's governance worse than military regime - Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

A year ago in 2020, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, questioned the democratic dispensation under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





His critique was borne out of the mishaps surrounding the Electoral Commission's resolve to use the identification cards produced by the National Identification Authority (NIA) as a prerequisite tool during the registration exercise for new voter identification cards.



General Mosquito who reacted to the issue on Okay FM’s morning show said:



“What is the motive behind the idea that apart from the Ashanti Region, none of the regions in the country has been able to register more people with the NIA Card? What we are saying is that the way and manner the NIA has gone about the registration process, if we are to use this card for the new voter’s register, then it means about two million Ghanaians will be disenfranchised in the 2020 general elections. those who were successful to go through the NIA registration have not been able to receive their cards. In the Upper East, those who have received their cards are about 6 percent and so 94 percent of those who registered have not yet received their cards. In Upper West, those who have received their cards are 5 percent and 95 percent do not have their cards. In Northern Region, it is 33 percent, Bono East is 11 percent, Bono Region is 10 percent; in Ahafo Region, 8 percent people have received their cards and if you come to Ashanti Region, over 50 percent of the people have received their cards,”



He also warned against what he described as the use of intimidation by the Akufo-Addo government to suppress the will of Ghanaians.



