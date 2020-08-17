General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Flashback: Akufo-Addo ‘disgraces’ Bawumia at Jubilee House public event

play videoVice President Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo

Social media users could not overlook what went down between President Akufo-Addo and the Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Flagstaff House on August 7, 2020.



According to some people, the president intentionally “ignored” a handshake from Mr. Bawumia sparking rumours of a misunderstanding between the two.



A statement from the party however, noted that it was just a “protocol mishap as the President might not have been made aware there will be greeting sessions”.



1,350 businesses, from all 10 regions of the country who are first beneficiaries of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government’s Presidential Business Support Programme had met at the Flagstaff House for an event when the incident happened.



Each of the 1,350 beneficiaries are to receive from the Ministry of Business Development, continuous training and capacity building, mentorship and business advisory services, free accounting services, access to business networking opportunities and seed capital ranging from GH¢10,000 to GH¢100,000 each.



Speaking at the event on Tuesday, 7th August, 2018, at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s Presidency, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, noted that over the past two decades, the countries that have made rapid economic strides have been the ones that have encouraged high levels of investment in entrepreneur development.



Dr Bawumia, however, presented an award at the event as MyNewsGH.com’s follow up of the event showed.









