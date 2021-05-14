Fixthecountry: The Promises are one too many - Opanyin Agyekum tells government

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum has expressed concern about the promising spree of the ruling government and the litany of projects announced just this year to turn the economy around.



To him, if prioritising is not adhered to, the probability of achieving little or nothing at all could be high.



Opanyin Agyekum, as he is popularly called, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', averred that "there's no government that can achieve everything", adding it is better to target a few projects and ensure they are fully completed.



"There's no government that can achieve everything promised. This government has made a lot of promises...targetting too many things at the same time and if care is not taken nothing will be achieved; and so there is nothing wrong for someone or a group of people to point them out to the government," he indicated while commenting on the hashtag on social media, #FixTheCountry.



