FixtheCountry: Gov't is panicking - Nana Ofori ridicules Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has descended heavily on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government over the plight of the citizenry.



Some citizens have intensely registered their displeasure with the President's administration because they believe he is steering the nation in the wrong direction.



The citizens have been bitterly whining about what they say is the poor governance of the President and have ignited a campaign dubbed #fixthecountry to convey their grievances to the Head of State, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Among the tall list of demands is for the government to fix the energy challenges, fuel price hikes, poor roads and so forth.



The #fixthecountry conveners threatened to go on a protest march on Sunday, May 9 but it was stopped by the Police after securing a restraining order from the High Court.



Reacting to the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu was of a strong view that the government has been sent into a panicking mood by the protesters.



He threw his support for the angry citizens stressing they have the right to complain.



"The nature of democracy dictates that the citizens will give you feedback as to the things which go wrong or right. We have a different categorization of citizens and a particular group has raised the point to fix the country. I think someone has hit the panic button and the government is panicking over a natural cause that we use to govern a nation which is part of what we call democracy. A panic button has been hit," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.