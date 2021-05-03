You are here: HomeNews2021 05 03Article 1249633

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3 News

#FixtheCountry: Ghana Twitter embarks on campaign for change in governance

« Prev

Next »

Comments (27)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians on Twitter have had enough of what they call ‘a broken country’. They have begun a campaign to have the economy fixed.

According to most of the tweets, the change they voted for has not materialized. People have cited inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of Ghana and the damage to our water bodies because of galamsey activities.

Currently, the hashtag #FixTheCountry is trending worldwide at number 4. Some tweets contained criticism made by the government when they were in power. Others have a collage of the Ghana flag and the deplorable state of the country.

Amongst the tweet is also a constant reminder that the campaign is not politically motivated. Some Twitter peeps also say both the past and the present government have let the economy down. They call for a change in governance but not the government.


























Join our Newsletter

Sports

Rodney Appiah with his father

Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney Appiah reacts after making Ghana Premier Legue debut

Business

The World Bank

Ghana's economy ranked 8th biggest in Africa

Entertainment

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh is reported to have found himself a new wife while living in the U.S

Chris Attoh marries again for the third time?

Africa

Cameroonian Emma Pezemo

Cameroonian woman cut into pieces and thrown in a trash can in Italy

Opinions

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Everywhere in Ghana, people are talking about suffering, struggling, survival