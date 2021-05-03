FixtheCountry: Ghana Twitter embarks on campaign for change in governance

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghanaians on Twitter have had enough of what they call ‘a broken country’. They have begun a campaign to have the economy fixed.



According to most of the tweets, the change they voted for has not materialized. People have cited inconsistent power supply, lack of water in some parts of Ghana and the damage to our water bodies because of galamsey activities.



Currently, the hashtag #FixTheCountry is trending worldwide at number 4. Some tweets contained criticism made by the government when they were in power. Others have a collage of the Ghana flag and the deplorable state of the country.



Amongst the tweet is also a constant reminder that the campaign is not politically motivated. Some Twitter peeps also say both the past and the present government have let the economy down. They call for a change in governance but not the government.































We’re not just gonna talk about it. We will be about it. Together we stand, divided we fall. #FixTheCountry — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 3, 2021

This won’t stop here, we hitting the streets as well @gyaigyimii if u will need funds for t-shirts or any other thing am ready to support with the little I can.



We need to stand to this course and make it better #FixTheCountry — Etw3 Orgasm (@wane_3na_At3) May 3, 2021

People Are Dying On Our Poor Roads, We Need Street Lights & The Roads Fixed! Driving At Night Has Really Become Dreadful & Dangerous ????‍♂️ #FixTheCountry #FixGhana — Ypee Baakop3???? (@ypeegh) May 3, 2021

To all who Said #FixTheCountry won't Work ... Ony3 Gbemi... ????????????????... it Has reached BBC.. this will stress on the governments incompentency Hence.. they Government will try it's possible best to curb its name from tarnishing and even losing loyal voters to other parties ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/21KafqoiJW — K-9???? (@Kobbysmartt) May 3, 2021