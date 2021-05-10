FixTheCountry presser: Here is what Ofori-Atta said about Free SHS

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, has stated that the government’s Free Senior High School policy has been one of the flagship programmes that has helped in addressing certain pertinent issues in the country.



He said the social protection policy has enhanced the lives of Ghanaians by making it possible for people to have access to education at no charge.



Speaking at the press briefing held in Accra on May 9, 2021; the Minister said, over 1.2 million enrollments have been recorded since the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy was rolled out.



“We introduced, restored, or enhanced social protection policies to support the vulnerable and address the pertinent issue of joblessness. These interventions include the Free Senior High School Programme with over 1.2 million enrolments, the Zongo Development Fund Programme, School Feeding Programme with over 3.4 million beneficiaries, LEAP Programme with over 334,084 Households, Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) with 100,000 beneficiaries, allowances for Teacher Trainees for some 47,135 beneficiaries, and allowances for Nursing Trainees with some 50,825 beneficiaries.



“Fortunately, we have been able to preserve jobs in the public sector in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. We acknowledge, that as a nation we need to do more to ensure decent incomes for all Ghanaians. However, even at these levels, compensation of public sector employees represents 52.4 per cent of domestic revenue,” he said.



Meanwhile, scores of social media users especially on Twitter have called on the government as a matter of urgency to develop strategic measures to enhance the education system in the country.



This comes on the back of several calls made by activists and supporters of the #FixTheCountry campaign which has taken over social media attention in the country.



The campaign aims to draw the attention of the government and authorities to some basic needs of the people in the country. The initiative is geared towards demanding that the government sits up and develop structures that can help move the nation forward.