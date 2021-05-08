FixTheCountry has gone beyond a hashtag – Convener

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

One of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement, Adatsi Brownson has shared that the movement has made an impact as the #FixTheCountry campaign has been internationally recognized.



Adatsi revealed that this campaign has compelled the international news sites such as the BBC to grant interviews with some members of the group.



During an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the youth activist made known: “The whole world is concerned about the happening. At a point in time, the hashtag was the second most trending in the whole world so it is more of an international concern and even Ghanaians in the diaspora are talking about it so it has had a lot of impact in the media space and social media”.



Meanwhile, he has disclosed, that at the moment, the group has no intention of institutionalizing as a pressure group. Rather, they “are more concerned about our leaders fixing the country”.



Beginning this week, some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.



The hashtags which have been in the trends for more than 24 hours have seen celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, Manasseh Azure Awuni and Garry Al Smith, join in the campaign.



Meanwhile, other celebrities such as Afia Schwarzenegger and Prince David Osei, do not support the #FixTheCountryNow agenda.



Another development arising from this campaign is that the Ghana Police Service has secured a court injunction to stop the online protest from manifesting the protest physically.



This follows the announcement of a planned protest by the members of the social media movement, #FixTheCountryNow.



