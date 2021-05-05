FixTheCountry: You begged for power and you got it – Franklin Cudjoe

Politics of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has responded to claims from some political stalwarts tasking Ghanaians on the need to fix themselves before calling on the government to fix the country.



According to him, inasmuch as everyone has a bad side, Ghanaians are seeking good governance because they (the politicians) begged for power and they had it.



The social commentator in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb admitted that government is on course to fix the country’s problems but needs to speed up that process.



“I agree some of us (including my good self) are terribly vile, cheating and sinful persons, so I will respect the counter tags #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude as they are directed at those who seek answers.



"Dear government, all the citizens are saying to you is #FixTheCountry because you begged for power and got it, not to tell them they should shut up. True, you are Fixing, but it does appear the Fixing needs some super speed. I have faith in you, but let us #FixTheCountry,” his post read.



Among other things, Ghanaians want to be fixed are; unemployment, dilapidated health system, lack of potable drinking water, deplorable roads, power crisis, high cost of living among others.



