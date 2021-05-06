FixTheCountry - What do I hope to achieve if I attack this govt – Convener

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Social media influencer and originator of the #FixTheCountry campaign has reacted to attributions and allegations of sponsoring of the protests by politicians.



Recently, the National Chairman of the governing NPP, Freddie Blay asserted that persons behind the campaign meant to call out government to restore non-functioning systems in the country were mostly members of the opposition party.



“it’s a democratic country, you can have an opinion, maybe most of them are NDC people and maybe they are even referring to what then-candidate Akufo-Addo did say that when you are in power and people are complaining that things aren’t going well, fix it. Of course, government is in the act of fixing the problems in this country,” Mr Blay noted in an interview on Accra based Starr FM.



But lead protester on social media, Joshua Boye Doe, known on Twitter as KalyJay debunked such assertions, maintaining that the calls were strictly to change the course of the country in order to get things working appropriately as they should.



He told GhanaWeb in a yet to be aired #SayItLoud interview that:

“…why didn’t the said political parties start such a movement in an election year but they’re doing it right after an election year, six months into the tenure of a new government.”



“If I’m a politician and I’ll like to start something like this, I can start it six months to the general elections so it will affect the results of the elections. But I’m starting it six months after the government is in power, what am I hoping to achieve? He quizzed.



“People that follow me on Twitter know I don’t talk about politics; I’m always about football, making jokes on the timeline, posting funny videos and I go my way. So, if I just get up one day and I say that I want to start a hashtag to change the course of the country to make things work for us then…



“If me, I’m doing my national service at the moment and I’m trying to tell the government to work then there’s a problem because I’m not the one to tell the government to work.



“The government knows they’re supposed to work because they’re being paid with taxpayers money,” KalyJay added.



The hashtag #FixTheCountry which garnered over 450, 000 responses across the country phased out after other ones were generated to crush it.



But the team are now using #FixTheCountryGhana, and are set to protest on the streets on May 9 after meeting the national security apparatus.



