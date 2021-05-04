FixTheCountry: Here are what Ghanaians want Akufo-Addo government to fix

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Monday, May 3, 2021, some Ghanaians took to micro-blogging site, Twitter to vent their spleen over what they describe as the failure of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to improve the lives of the citizenry.



They began a campaign to have the ‘broken’ economy and country as a whole fixed.



GhanaWeb in this article puts a spotlight on some of the areas Ghanaians want President Akufo-Addo and his government to focus on to better the lives of the Ghanaian populace.



Unemployment



The issue of unemployment in the country remains a major challenge in Ghana. Though successive governments try their best to resolve this canker, the menace keeps raging.



Many Ghanaians are jobless with statistics showing that majority of such people are the youth.



Though the Akufo-Addo government implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and other social interventions to solve this issue, some Ghanaians feel a lot more needs to be done.



Originator of the #FixTheCountry hashtag who goes by the name Kaly Jay, tweeted: “After NSS, plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?”





After NSS plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?? #FixTheCountry — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021

I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro?? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you ???????? Fuck this #FixTheCountry — ????CallmeSafoa???????????????????? (@safoa_xoxo) May 3, 2021

Just #FixTheCountry



As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix AGRICULTURE. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021