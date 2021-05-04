FixTheCountry: 'For once be brave' - Nana Aba Anamoah to Paul Adom-Otchere

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning media personality and General Manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has urged Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere, to be brave and tell the government to fix the problems in the country.



The hashtags #FixTheCountry and #FixIt are social media campaigns that are geared towards calling for a change in the running of the country.



Paul Adom-Otchere tweeted the #FixTheCountry and #FixIt by asking Ghanaians whose responsibility is it to fix the problems by tagging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.



#FixIt, #FixTheCountry, but whose fault is it, @JDMahama? @NAkufoAddo? COVID-19, CSO’s, Media, or whom? Deputy Finance Minister joins us tonight on @GoodEvening_Gh to tell us about the new taxes and to answer questions on the-why, the -what, and the-when."



Nana Aba Anamoah upon seeing the tweet asked the host of the Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV to take John Dramani Mahama out of the equation because he is no more the President of Ghana.



"For once, be brave and tell this administration led by @NAkufoAddo to #FixTheCountry and stop dragging others in."



"Is John Mahama our President? CSOs, Media? Did we elect them? Stop this life!!"



