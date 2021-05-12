FixTheCountry: Akufo-Addo should be addressing Ghanaians not Ofori-Atta - Kwame Janyuah

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Kwame Jantuah, the former Vice President of the Public Interest Accountability Committee has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak on the issues raised by the #FixTheCountry crusaders.



The campaign by some youth on social media has led to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta speaking on efforts being made by the government to better the lives of citizens.



Bawumia in a social post enumerated some interventions and projects undertaken by the government to improve the economy.



Ofori-Atta, on the other hand, held a press conference to detail how the current government has in his wisdom transformed the economy it inherited from the Mahama administration.



But in a reaction via a Citi FM interview, Kwame Jantuah observed that the conversations triggered by the movement should warrant the attention of the President and not the Finance Minister.



He explained that the President was given the mandate by Ghanaians and must answer to them when questions are raised about his governance of the country.



“I don’t even expect the Finance Ministry to be talking about this. I expect the President because it hits that button. It hits the Presidency and I thought that the President will [talk to Ghanaians] so we hear what he has to say. Is the President different from us? Did he vote for himself? So if there is a challenge, shouldn’t he listen to the people?” he said.



Meanwhile, the Director of Operations at Dalex Finance has said that the Finance Minister failed to deal with the issues raised by the activist in his press conference.



“Trumpeting your achievements does not fix my pocket and when I talk about my pocket, I’m talking about those public sentiments that are being expressed, and the dissatisfaction in the level of unemployment with the public services, the dumsor, the roads, and the issues to do with education, security, health services, and housing which is making people unhappy and the perception of the increasing levels of corruption.”



“So telling somebody who says there is corruption, telling him about 1D1F, telling him about Planting for Food and Jobs and the others and however deep-rooted these may be in truth does not solve his or her problem.”



