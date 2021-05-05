FixTheCountry: Akufo-Addo deserves credit for employment opportunities – Adomako Baafi

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

A Communications team member New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has asked the convenors of the viral #FixTheCountry Campaign to give the President of the Republic of Ghana some credit for employment opportunities he created in the last four years.



The NPP loyalist’s statement follows the viral #FixTheCountry Campaign.



The campaign, which started on the microblogging site, Twitter, had some unhappy Ghanaians venting their displeasure over what many describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Over 240,000 tweets of posts have been made on Twitter highlighting some of these shortages.



The campaign seeks to get the government to fix the country in areas such as the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.



In an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, A Communications team member of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, stated that although there is more room for improvement, the NPP and the Akufo-Addo led government deserves some accolades for the good deeds.



According to Adomako Baafi, when the NPP assumed office, there were unemployed teachers, nurses, doctors, and security personnel who had not been posted.



He mentioned that the NPP has posted all of these persons to their respective places.



“When the NPP came into power there were unemployed teachers, nurses, doctors, and security personnel who were yet to be posted and we have employed all of them. Not to talk of NABCo. If the government has done all these, hasn’t he fixed unemployment. I believe there is more to be done but we cannot rubbish what he has done. It's obvious Akufo-Addo is fixing it”, he added.



Adomako Baafi called on the beneficiaries of Akufo-Addo’s employment opportunities to also take to social media to speak about the good deeds the NPP government has done.