Fix the system, the system will fix the people – A Plus to govt

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Social and political commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A -Plus has admonished the government that fixing the country eventually fixes the attitudes of the citizens.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Kwame A-Plus sided with some unhappy Ghanaians who are venting their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the living standards of the citizenry hence the clarion call for Fix the Country campaign currently going on social media.



According to the founder of The Peoples Project (TPP), he disagrees with people championing the call for Ghanaians to fix their attitudes in the wake of the fix the country campaign.



He revealed that the Government fixing the systems and structures of the country will morph and fix the citizens eventually hence the need for the current government to listen and act accordingly to the thousands of posts and people on social media highlighting some of the inadequacies and problems the youth are facing now.



