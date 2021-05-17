Fix the health system - Dr. Asiedu Sarpong to govt

General News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, a Pharmacist and Research Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has asked the government to address the basic health problems in the country before the situation worsens.



According to Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong, the government must stop politicizing the health sector and fix the basic problems in our health system to prevent 'preventable deaths.



He called for a conscious move and plan geared towards fix Ghana's health system in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.



“If you don’t fix the system, you are not going to get outcome irrespective of the procurement you make,” he told hosts Winston Amoah and Kojo Yankson.



“We need to have an honest conversation. How many surgeons are we training? What are our patients to doctor ratio? How many doctors do need considering our population? What is the plan to fill the gap?” he added.



Dr. Kwame Asiedu Sarpong's comment comes on the back of a post put forward by the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George complaining about how a 12-year-old boy lost his life because of the no-bed syndrome at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



