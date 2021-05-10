You are here: HomeNews2021 05 10Article 1256740

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fix the education system now - Social Media users react

Scores of social media users on Twitter have called on the government as a matter of urgency to develop strategic measures to enhance the education system in the country.

This comes on the back of several calls made by the public through the #FixTheCountry campaign which has taken over social media attention in the country.

The campaign is to draw the attention of the government and authorities to some basic needs of the people in the country. The initiative is geared towards entreating the government to sit up and develop structures that can help move the nation forward.

Following the conversation closely on Twitter, the general public are unhappy about how the education system in the country is being handled.

According to some users, the Free Senior High School policy needs to be relooked at since it has some loopholes in them.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter;

























