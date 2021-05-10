Fix the education system now - Social Media users react

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Scores of social media users on Twitter have called on the government as a matter of urgency to develop strategic measures to enhance the education system in the country.



This comes on the back of several calls made by the public through the #FixTheCountry campaign which has taken over social media attention in the country.



The campaign is to draw the attention of the government and authorities to some basic needs of the people in the country. The initiative is geared towards entreating the government to sit up and develop structures that can help move the nation forward.



Following the conversation closely on Twitter, the general public are unhappy about how the education system in the country is being handled.



According to some users, the Free Senior High School policy needs to be relooked at since it has some loopholes in them.



Nana Addo alone promised Ghanaians so many things but couldn't fulfill 20 percent of his promises. Destroying our educational system in the name of free shs. Corruption everywhere. So many useless Ministers. #FixingTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/hHnRDExfWY — drip.gad???????????????????? (@Derekvybez) May 10, 2021

Mr Education Minister fix the educational system isnt only about Fix free shs oo

mo dier mo te free shs mo annte hwee biom#FixMotherGhana #fixitnow #FixTheCountryGhana — Allow-Cash-out???????? (@smirky_mikee) May 10, 2021

Free SHS use to be the answer for all questions on development until covid came. #JoySMS — ifok ???????? (@_ifok) May 10, 2021

Eii Ghana when???

1. High tax u said free shs

2. Bad road u said free shs

3. No water u said free shs

4. No electricity u said free shs

When are we going to develop our country like this ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Bk5FTGOkhm — Peter Yeboah (@PeterYeboah1010) May 10, 2021

After free shs then what? they get laptops and turn fraud boys? or depend on men for money? how them go feed demma body? you can't create works but you can build cathedral err, fine — Molemole (@obiaahweoa) May 10, 2021

People can’t afford three square meal u dey here dey talk free shs Nonsense #FixMotherGhanaNow — swatson (@swatzclothing) May 10, 2021

Free shs free shs but lowkey them they pay. Them dey buy expensive textbooks and some even pay for some uniforms and PTA dues(huge) or I don't understand free? #FixMotherGhanaNow — Chereponi Neymar (@yaw_19) May 10, 2021

Even Free SHS is a constitutional requirement by every gov’t to work towards making it a reality with conditions attached to it but this gov’t decided to make political capital out of it. The current challenges we’ve in the sector is as a result of the rush implementation. — OWUS-AZAY (@OwusuX) May 9, 2021

“We were elected not to complain or COMPARE, but to get things done."

You are not reading the finance minister’s statement. Are you?



Free SHS is a good thing but if “ all the revenue has to go into that “what about other critical services in the country? — Freddie ???????? ???????? (@Frezzy) May 10, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with encouraging us to be better and responsible citizens.



BUT there’s everything wrong with it as a counter response to people demanding water,electricity, roads, healthcare and a functioning system that enables all this.



Let’s do better. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 10, 2021

Like I said the Npp thinks people voted for them because they have fixed a thing but I tell them it's a lie, their free shs couldn't save them. Kumasi people voted on tribalism like the old man is of the Prez sit, the Interchange, ambulance are J.M projects — Joseph Nii Tetteh Okine (@JosephNiiTette1) May 10, 2021