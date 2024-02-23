Fix the cracks or face the consequences – ACEPA boss to NPP

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rasheed Draman, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have a tough time in the 2024 elections if the cracks in the party are not addressed urgently.



This follows the resignation of the Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



His position has since been taken by Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) Alexander Afenyo-Markin.



The move by the Suame MP follows a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House over a seeming impasse between the executive and the party leadership over an attempt to make changes to the front bench in Parliament.



Earlier on, the Majority Caucus led by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu had vehemently kicked against the decision to remove Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Speaking on Starr Midday News with Naa Dedei Tettey, Dr. Draman stated that the process leading to the resignation of the Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could have been managed better.



"If the cracks are not managed very fast, it might have consequences because they don't have much time on their hands. These are political processes and politicians; we have seen instances where they rally around each other after some bickering and so on," he submitted.



He continued: "With all those who are unhappy during the primaries, and then you add this, and you want to 'break the eight'. You need every single member at this point to reinforce unity and not create division. So I think that these are the things that they have to watch."