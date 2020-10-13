Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Fix roads in Ga West Municipality – Ablekuma-Manhean residents urge govt

Residents of Ablekuma-Manhean are calling on the government to fix their roads

Residents of Ablekuma-Manhean have called on the government to fix the poor roads in the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



According to the residents, the continuous downpour of rain has rendered their already deplorable roads and unmotorable.



They are therefore calling on government as a matter of urgency to rehabilitate their road.



Speaking to UniverseNews some residents explained that public transport shuns their route. This according to them has aggravated their daily struggle in search of transportation to their respective workplaces.



“This Ablekuma Manhea road is very very terrible especially when it rains. It’s very difficult to get assess to vehicles when you go to work. It makes us look like we are not punctual with our time. So we are pleading with the government to come to our aid.”



Some residents also cried that, due to the bad nature of the roads, transport operators plying that roads have increased fares.



“The issue is they used to take two cedis from Ablekuma to my place, but due to the nature of the road the fare has increased to five Ghana cedis per person.”



These recent complaints follow the heavy downpour at some parts of Accra on Saturday, October 10, 2020, including areas like Ablekuma and Manhea in the Ga West Municipality.

