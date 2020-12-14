Regional News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fix collapsed pontoon at Dambai now – Residents and commuters to government

The only pontoon at Dambai has broken down; causing discomfort for residents and commuters

Residents and commuters who use the pontoon at Dambai in the Oti Region have called on authorities to as a matter of urgency fix the boat which has broken down for days.



Passengers who have travelled to the region to transact business with their vehicles and goods say that they have been forced to spend several nights at Dambai adding that hopes of the pontoon being fixed haven't materialized.



As a result of this development, vehicles and passengers from the Northern parts of the country who previously used the pontoon to cross over River Oti now have to use the Damanko-Kpassa road in order to get to Accra.



This, they say, have created inconveniences.



According to The Chronicle newspaper, passengers with the hope of crossing over the river have had to spend almost a week at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital due to the faulted pontoon.



There have been calls for a replacement of the old pontoon and as well as the construction of a bridge across the Oti River to enable easy access to and from communities in the area.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.