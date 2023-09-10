Fix Teleku Bokazo-Aiyinasi bad road to redeem your image - Residents to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Correspondence from Western Region



Some concerned residents of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour his pledge by fixing the bad road network from Teleku Bokazo to Nzema Aiyinasi.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Ellembelle District and cut sod for the construction of the Teleku Bokazo-Aiyinasi bad road.



The road construction works were awarded to Memphis Metropolitan Construction Company.



During a visit to the area, our Western Regional Correspondent observed that the contractor had picked up his construction materials and had left the site.



He also observed that a bridge on the Ebi River had been collapsed.



Due to the bad state of the road and the collapse of the bridge, vehicles stopped using the road.



Currently, the only means of transportation by the residents is the use of motorbikes (Okada).



Residents over there have to struggle before they can transport their foodstuff to market centers.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Western Regional Correspondent, some concerned residents expressed their disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to fix their road network.



"If you will recall what President Akufo-Addo came to do in 2020 on this road, he came here to cut sod for the construction of this road and my brother since then nothing has been done about it", they said.



"We are suffering on this particular road especially whenever it rains", they added.



"They don't think about us. The bridge that you see here has been collapsed for more than three months and they have not fixed it. As a result of it, we are paying double lorry fares. We struggled a lot before transporting our foodstuff to the Aiyinasi market and Asasetre market. We have complained to authorities in Ellembelle district about the bridge but nothing has been done about it", they stated.



They, however, blamed the contractors that are constructing a naval base at Ezinlibo in the Jomoro Municipality for using their heavy-duty trucks to collapse the bridge.



They are, by this calling on the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the bridge and the road network for them immediately.



"We are begging the president to come and family fixes the bridge and the road network for us because we are suffering a lot", they appealed.



One angry resident stated, "In fact, our politicians are not truthful, we were in Ellembelle and President Akufo-Addo came here to cut sod to construct our road but since 2020, three years now nothing has been done about it, we are suffering so we are telling President Akufo-Addo to come and fix the road to redeem his image, we don't want him to come here in 2024 to promise us again, we want our bad road to be fixed because we are part of Ghana".







