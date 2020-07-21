Regional News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Michael Asante, Contributor

Fix Kokrobite roads - Nii Ofei

Nii Ofei III, Chief of Kokrobite

The Chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei III, has pledged his support for the recent petition to the office of the president sent by the Head of Family, Nii Arde Nkpa Family of Plerno and Kokrobite on the state of Kokrobite roads; and copied to the Honorable Minister, Ministry of Roads; the Chief of Staff, Office of the President and Honorable Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of National Security.



Kokrobite and its surrounding communities are suffering huge vehicular traffic due to increasing volume of flow of tourists while the statutory agencies responsible for roads infrastructure, the Ga South Municipal Assembly and Urban Roads Department seemed to have turned a blind eye to our plight and failed to maintain the Kokrobite corridor roads.



The roads have deteriorated so much that they pose serious travelling difficulties, high transport costs and safety problems. These problems have contributed to reduced production and industrial activities and also constrained the development of tourism that could facilitate our socio-economic development and reduce poverty among our people.



Providing good roads to meet the demands of businesses, households and other users is one of the major challenges of economic development. Significantly, through tourism, the Kokrobite area has a huge economic potential as it contains several beach resorts serving as prime tourism destinations.



Kokrobite deserves safer and smoother road infrastructure and therefore I respectfully request that this petition will be taken on Government’s priority for the public good and the appropriate action taken to address this issue once and for all.





