Fix Dunkwa-Offin potholes - Residents lament over bad roads

Regional News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Residents and drivers in Dunkwa-on-Offin, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central region, are pleading with the government to urgently fix their potholes on some major roads to stop the numerous hit-and-run incidents in the area



They claimed that despite repeated appeals, nothing had been done to address the situation and that they described as devastating.



Walking on the pedestrian portion of the road has become extremely risky in places like the Y-junction, T-junction, Atechem, Compound Junction, and Tollbooth, among others, because both commercial and private drivers frequently use the pedestrian portion of the road to avoid the numerous potholes, putting them and other road users in danger.



The resident narrated the situation of the road and its effect in an interview with GhanaWeb and questioned why nothing had been done about it up to that point.



They said that they use the shoulders of the road to avoid damaging their automobiles.



Along with the potholes, inspections of the majority of town roads show that almost all of the road markings, including those at zebra crossings, have faded.



Some of the traders claimed that because of the circumstances, they find it challenging to sell their goods because when it rains, the entire area becomes muddy, and during the harmattan season, it is covered with dust.



"The state of the bad roads has caused businesses to slow down making it difficult for us to fend for ourselves,"



They noted that aside from potholes damaging vehicles, they are faced with health issues due to dust produced during the dry season.



Additionally, they expressed concern about children crossing the street to go to school since it puts them and other kids at risk, particularly those who use the road and those who are small.



Kwesi Abeiku, a taxi driver appealed to the government to give them their share of the national cake adding that the area was a stronghold of the NPP



He said though they gave the NPP a massive win in the last election they had not seen any development in their seven years in governance.



Consequently, they called on the government to improve their roads in order to boost local economic activity.



Mama Adomaa Bragoo, a tomato seller called on the Assembly to push for the construction of various town roads to aid development in the area.



