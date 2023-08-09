Five severely injured in accident at Breman Essiam

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A taxi driver and four others are in critical condition after an accident that occurred at Breman Essiam on the Essiam to Breman Fawomanye road in the Central Region



The accident happened on Tuesday August 8, 2023.



According to information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the accident involved two cars, a taxicab with registration number GS 5842-20 and a KIA vehicle with registration number GE 2368-22.



The Kia Truck is said to have been driving in the middle of the narrow road on top speed upon reaching a sharp curve on the road crushed with taxi.



The front tyre of the taxi car pulled out from the car and the back tyre of the KIA truck also nearly removed due to the impact of the crash.



Five passengers in the taxi car including the driver who were injured are receiving treatment at the Breman Essiam Hospital.



The case has been reported to the Nkwantanum Police for investigation.