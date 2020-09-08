General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Five policies Mahama has promised to scrap or abolish if he wins election 2020

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama

In a packed auditorium of party bigwigs and supporters, the NDC launched its manifesto at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, September 7, 2020.



Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu described it as a ‘solemn occasion’ but it was anything but that.



A crowd of ecstatic NDC supporters sang and cheered as speakers took turns to spread the word according to the ‘people’s manifesto’.



From Haruna through to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeamang to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC made promises and also mentioned some policies or practices under the NPP which they will scrap if elected.



Below are five of the things the NDC has promised to abolish or cancel if they win the 2020 elections



Agyapa deal



The NDC’s resistance to the Agyapa deal is well documented and in various press conferences and interviews members of the party have spoken ill of the deal.



The party will not only cancel the controversial deal but also investigate and prosecute all officials involved in the deal.



Scrap the ban on imported cars



To save the local automobile industry, the NDC will scrap the law that bans the importation of salvaged vehicles.



The government imposed the ban on the vehicles to promote the manufacture of automobiles for both the domestic market and the West African market.







Discontinue the Public Universities Bill



The NDC says the Public Universities Bill is an attempt by the government to undermine academic freedom and autonomy of universities so if they return to power, they’ll discontinue it.



In the event that the bill is passed before December 7, 2020, John Mahama says he will repeal it.



Scrap teacher licensure exams



The teacher licensure exams which was instituted in 2019 will be scrapped if Mahama win’s the elections.



The former president said in his manifesto that trainee teachers will need not undertake such an exam before doing their national service.



Abolish double track system



As part of plans to make the Free SHS programme more impactful, a John Mahama government will abolish the double-track system which was implemented as a result of the availability of spaces in some Senior High Schools.



The NDC say it will build more schools and continue the community day SHS buildings which they assert have been abandoned by the NPP government.













