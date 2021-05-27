Five police officers interdicted for alleged extortion & robbery

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Five police officers have been held by the Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service after complaints were lodged against them by some civilians for extortion and robbery.



The complaints were lodged on Monday, May 24 at the Kaneshie Police Station and the Achimota Police Station.



The five police officers were supposed to be on patrol duties but found to be extorting monies from their victims.



The officers are Lance Corporal Redeemer Agama, Constables Wishwell Odoo, Evans Arawassi, Lawal Agyapong and Sena Kuvordo.



They are already assisting in investigations.



According to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Effia Tenge, the police administration has interdicted them outright.



“The Regional Police Command is assuring members of the public that it will not shield any police officer who hides in the uniform to perpetrate crimes against the very members of the community they are supposed to be protecting.”



So far, GH¢20,000 has been retrieved from the officers.



