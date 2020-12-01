General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Five persons unable to vote in Asawase special voting

The voters did not find their names in the register

Five persons were unable to vote at the Parkoso police station in the Asawase constituency in the special voting exercise.



The disappointed voters did not find their names in the register.



But the EC has assured them of a special arrangement on December 7 to enable them to cast their ballot without joining a queue.



The special voting exercise commenced smoothly at the Parkoso police station in the Asawase constituency.



Voting started exactly at 7 am amidst COVID-19 safety measures.



125 persons comprising 78 males and 47 females are expected to cast their ballot in the special exercise in Asawase.



As of 9 am, over fifty people including the various security agencies, the media, and the personnel from the ambulance service had cast their ballot.



Some agents of the parties expressed satisfaction with the process.



They were however concerned about the missing names.

