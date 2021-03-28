Five-member US-Ghana Alumni Association Executive Board elected

Diasporian News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

A five-member new Executive Board for the U.S.-Ghana Alumni Association (USGHAA) has been announced.



They are Hilda Mantebea Boye, President; Priscilla Zangina, General Secretary; Mavis Owureku-Asare, Organizing Secretary; Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah, Public Relations Secretary; and Feruzah Salisu, Programs and Projects Secretary, announced by Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan at a ceremony in Accra.



According to a press statement from the Public Affairs Section of the Embassy of the United States of America in Ghana, it said, "The election of a USGHAA board represents a new beginning for an association that aims to gather 3,000 Ghanaian alumni of exchange programs administered by the U.S. Department of State under a national umbrella."



"The USGHAA is a microcosm of Ghana, like a mosaic, with all the individual pieces coming together to form a magnificent masterpiece that represents our shared ideals of democratic peace and progress, respect for human rights and rule of law, and inclusive economic prosperity," Ambassador Sullivan said.



The new board was elected at a conference of a small group of distinguished alumni, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and former Speaker, Aaron Mike Oquaye but broadcast to the Embassy's 450,000 Facebook followers.



The statement further clarified the mandate of the Board, stating that the members will serve for a year following which they will be eligible for re-election for another year.



"The board is mandated with establishing a mission and vision for the association, revising the constitution and other regulatory documents, and setting up key posts and committees to re-establish the USGHAA as an independent, non-partisan organization that represents its members across Ghana and strengthens the U.S.-Ghana partnership," it said.
















