Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Five kinsmen charged with contempt in Western Region

The five will in default of the court fine serve a jail term of 3 months each

The Sekondi High Court Two has pronounced a GHC12,500 fine on five kinsmen belonging to the Mpintsin Royal family for interfering in the chieftancy affairs of the Effia Brempong Yaw Ntwea Royal Family in the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly of the Western Region.



The five, who are not members of the Brempong Yaw Ntwea Royal Family of Effia will in default serve a three-month jail term as announced by Her Ladyship Hannah Taylor, who presided over the case of contempt involving Ebusua Kyeame Ekow Tawiah, Maame Yaaba, Joseph Nyantakyi, John Arhin and Mena Nsia.



The five, according to the Court left their jurisdiction and to install one John Arhin, a tutor at the Ahantaman Secondary School as Chief over the Brempong Yaw Ntwea Royal Family where their kingship had no bearing, contradicting an earlier judgement by the Western Regional House of Chiefs ruling in 1974.



The Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs ruling held at Sekondi on Thursday, April 28, in 1974 declared the two families as separate entities who cannot interfere in the affairs of each other.



The Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs who sat on the matter in 1974 included Awulae Kwesi Amakyi III as chairman, Nana Hima Dekyi XIII and Nana Kofi Adianka IV as members with A. P. Pepra ESQ as counsel.



In 1974 a judgement from the Western Regional House of Chiefs specified that the five persons now convicted with contempt were not close to the Effia Royal Family and therefore cannot install a chief.



The Judicial Committee, also ruled that the two separate Stools at Effia and Mpintsin could not succeed each other in any way, hence, any attempt by a member of Mpintsin branch to occupy the stool is improper, and vice versa.



Again the Western Regional House of Chiefs Judicial Committee specify that the petitioner, Opanyin Kweku Walabai, whose descendents are the five, are from the Mpintsin branch and definitely not part of the Brempong Yaw Ntwaa Family resident at Effia.



On the contrary, the five defied the House of chiefs ruling and somewhere in October 2017 tried installing one John Arhin as a chief whiles Nana Brempong Yaw IV was still the occupant of the stool at Effia and of the Brempong Yaw Ntwaa Family.



The five, from the Mpintin Royal Family, were therefore convicted for contempt despite a plea by their counsel for the court to have mercy on them since they had regretted their action.



However, Her Ladyship Hannah Taylor ignored the counsel's plea and finally pronounced a fine on them to the tune of GHC2,500.00 on each person or in default serve three months in prison.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.