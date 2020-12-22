Regional News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: GNA

Five killed, many injured in accident on Accra-Aflao highway

The accident on the Aflao-Accra highway

An accident on the Aflao-Accra highway has claimed five lives while several other passengers reported being injured in a head-on collision accident.



The report said two vehicles, one Ford transit bus with registration number GT 6473-20 and a Metro bus travelling from Kumasi to Aflao collided at around 0345 hours at Tefle- Gamloanyikope near Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.



Mr Benjamin Amekudzi, Assembly-member of Tefle Electoral area, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, the accident occurred Tuesday, when a Ford transit vehicle, which was traveling from Keta to Accra tried to overtake another vehicle before crashing into the bus leading the death of four passengers on the spot, while one other died at the Sogakope Government Hospital with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.



He said a joint rescue team from the National Ambulance Service and the Police were dispatched to the scene to remove the trapped victims and the deceased.



Mr Amekudzi further said the injured, including both drivers, are currently receiving treatment at the Sogakope Government Hospital.



The Police are yet to comment on the incident.





