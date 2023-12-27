Five file nominations to contest Wiawso NPP parliamentary primary

Politics of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: GNA

Five persons have successfully filed nominations to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Sefwi-Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region.



After close of nominations on Monday, December 25, four males and a female had submitted their nomination forms to contest in the elections.



They are; Festus Bumangamah Agyapong, Atta Boamah, Dr Francis Xavier Andoh-Adjei, Martin Bonye and Golly Antwi Bosiako, the party’s Regional Women Organizer.



Emmanuel Atta-Marfo, the Constituency Secretary, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that vetting of the aspirants would commence between January 3 and 5 next year.



He called on aspirants and their supporters to run their campaigns devoid of insults to help maintain the peace and unity within the party before, during and after the primaries.



Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, won the Wiawso parliamentary seat for the first time in 2016 with 31,736 votes as against National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Evans Paul Aidoo who polled 26,206 votes.



He retained the seat in the 2020 general elections but has decided to step down after the end of his second term.