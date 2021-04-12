Five die in accident near Suhum

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Five persons have died in an accident at Obretema near Suhum in the Eastern Region late afternoon Sunday, April 11.



Police report says the driver of a Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GW 7444-21, having passengers on board from Kumasi towards Accra, said he burst his tyre while in motion on reaching Obretema.



Unable to control the steering wheel, the vehicle somersaulted and landed into a ditch.



Five persons died on the spot.

The other victims were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital.



The bodies have been deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.



The Eastern Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department of Ghana has expressed worry at the increase in road accidents and its associated death toll.