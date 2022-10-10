Five big cases Ghanaians are keenly monitoring in court

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

There are currently several high-profile criminal cases at various stages in Ghana’s courts.



From murder to high treason and financial malfeasance charges, GhanaWeb lists below some six cases which the Ghanaian populace has taken keen interest in.



Murder of Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah Adu



On February 9, 2016, the then Member of Parliament for Akyem Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu was found dead in cold blood at his East Legon residence in Accra.



The prime suspect arrested in connection with the murder, Daniel Asiedu alias Sexy Dondon has been standing trial for murder charges since 2016.



The suspect according to prosecutors, has confessed to the crime saying he stabbed the MP to death in a struggle as he tried to rob the late MP in his home.



The case being heard in a High Court presided by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo is currently ongoing with the latest update being a suspension of the trial.



The deferment is to enable the court to conduct a mini-trial in respect with all statements of accused, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, which were taken at the police station.



Aisha Huang



In 2017, a female Chinese national was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.



Aisha Huang as she is popularly known gained notoriety for her galamsey activities and was expected to be prosecuted for her alleged crimes.



However, in 2018, the attorney general's office filed to discontinue her case. She was subsequently reported to have been deported from the country back to her home country China.



In September 2022, Aisha Huang was again arrested for supposedly sneaking back into Ghana to continue her galamsey activities.



She has been charged for sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without licence and engaging in illegal mining without licence.



The Attorney General on Friday, September 16, 2022, again filed four new charges against Aisha Huang in an Accra High Court for her crimes committed between 2015 and 2017.







The four charges are:

Count One: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

Count Two: Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.

Count Three: Illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Count Four: Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.



Meanwhile, the Accra Circuit Court 9 which is hearing the charges of sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without a licence and engaging in illegal mining without a licence against Aisha Huang has denied her bail on two occasions.



The Chinese national is expected back in court on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.



Dr Stephen Opuni and Seidu Agongo



Former Chief Executive Officer for COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo as well as Agricult Ghana Limited, have been facing 27 charges, including wilfully causing financial loss to the state and contravention of the Public Procurement Act in the purchase of Lithovit liquid fertiliser between 2014 and 2016.



They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognizance bail each.



The trial actually started in March 2018 after the state pressed the 27 charges against the accused persons, signed by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson on behalf of the then Attorney General Madam Gloria Akuffo.



This was after the uncle of the Chief State Attorney, the then Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo had ordered the CID of the Ghana police to take over the case from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



After three years, the state closed its case after it had called seven witnesses. The accused persons then filed for submission of no case in April 2021, but the application was dismissed and ordered to open their defence.



On December 2, 2021, Dr. Opuni, opened his defence with a former Director of Finance at COCOBOD, Mr. Charles Tetteh Dodoo as the first defence witness.



The trial is ongoing at the High Court with the defence still calling their witnesses.



Former Deputy Health Minister, Ato-Forson put on trial for causing financial loss to the state



Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.



They have all pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.



According to the state, the accused persons breached the procurement law in the purchase of the ambulances.



State witnesses are being called to testify in the case which is being heard by an Accra High Court.



Barker-Vormawor



Barker-Vormawor was on February 14 arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court and charged with two counts of treason felony.



His plea was reserved and was later granted bail by the Tema High Court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah.



The #FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor was granted bail by the Tema High Court in the sum of GHc2M with two sureties.



Oliver was arrested upon his arrival from the UK Thursday, February 11 after he threatened to stage a coup in Ghana if the controversial e-levy is passed.



The police in a statement said his Facebook “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic.”



On August 1, 2022, the Ashaiman District Court presided by, Eleanor Barnes Kakra Botwe, committed #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor to the High Court to stand trial for treason felony.



This was after the committal proceedings were conducted with the bill of Indictment indicating the State’s readiness to prosecute him was moved.



Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office is yet to commence the High Court proceedings.



Mankessim murder case



Following the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman who had travelled to Cape Coast for an admission interview, police in September this year arrested two suspects in connection with her disappearance.



Christopher Ekow Quansah and Michael Darko led the police to retrieve the body of Georgina Asor Botchwey after they had confessed to murdering her for ritual purposes.



The body of the deceased was exhumed from the house of Ekow Quansah who is a local chief at Mankessim.



The chief confessed to plotting the murder of the deceased with Michael Darko who is reported to be the fiancé of the deceased’s sister.



Together with a third suspect who was hired by the two to dig a grave, the suspects are standing trial on murder charges at the Cape Coast District Court.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service in a statement on September 30, 2022, announced the establishment of the identity of a second victim murdered by the suspects.



According to the police, it was also following leads on the possibility of a third victim killed by the suspects.



The suspects were denied bail during their last appearance in court.



