Five arrested, two on the run after attacking a policeman at Kumawu

General News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reports available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that five (5) persons have been arrested whiles two others are on the run for attacking a policeman.



According to a Police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the young men numbering seven (7) were occupying a Kia Matix taxi cab with registration number AS 9504- 19.



Police who were on night patrols in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region stopped their car to conduct a search.



The occupants who got peeved by the move to search their car pounced on Corporal Sylvester Berhene who was conducting the search and put him on the ground.



However, reinforcement from the police surveillance team swiftly came in to arrest five of the assailants whiles two others took to their heels.



The three arrested include Edward Boateng aged 20 years, Evan Addo aged 20 years and Yaw Kusi aged 22 years.



The others are Michael Owusu and Boateng Yaw ages 28 and 20 years respectively.



