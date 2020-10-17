General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five arrested over bank robbery at Lashibi

The pump-action shotguns and 100 rounds of AK-47 ammunition retrieved by the police

Five persons have been arrested and are currently assisting police investigations following a robbery incident at a bank at Lashibi in Accra.



Two individuals as well as three private security officers have been arrested by the police and are assisting in investigations.



Suspected thieves are said to have shot into the bank's vault, chiselled through the wall and stolen from the safe of the bank.



The robbery which is reported to have occurred around 2 am on the dawn of Friday, October 16, 2020, is said to have attracted the attention of a police patrol team due to the sporadic gunshots fired by the gang.



The armed robbers subsequently fired at the police officers who retrieved two pump-action shotguns and 100 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.



A search at the scene also led to the retrieval implements including an electric cutter, chisel, hammer, 11 rounds of live 9mm ammunition, and one spent shell by the police and have since been lodged in the custody of the Accra Regional Police Command.



Through extended search and investigations within the area of attack, the police arrested two suspects; Prince Ankrah and Albert Buckson.



The two who were sitting in a parked taxi cab with its ignition running a few meters from the scene are suspected to have been on surveillance duty during the robbery.



A reinforcement team that was also dispatched to the scene intercepted an urvan minibus whose occupants escaped on seeing the police team and has been linked to the robbery.



The two pump action guns and AK-47 ammunition were retrieved from the urvan minibus.



The two arrested suspects and three private security officers who were on duty at the bank during the robbery have been detained to assist in police investigation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.