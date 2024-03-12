Five arrested for attacking fire personnel at Kumasi race course market

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police have arrested five people for attacking fire personnel deployed to the Kumasi Race Course Market where fire destroyed close to 200 structures.



The Komfo Anokye Fire Station is blaming angry residents who attacked fire personnel for the delay in dousing today’s devastating fires at the Race Course Market.



At least a hundred and eighty structures were burnt when fire swept through the Race Course Market in Kumasi. Traders are quantified to have lost millions to the inferno.



Firemen complain that the extent of damage would have been minimal but for an attack on its personnel.



The fire is reported to have begun from a corn mill at about 2:00 am on Monday dawn.



It swept through scores of shops, ravaging their entire contents.



Fire fighters were attacked by a mob on reaching the scene amidst accusations they delayed; a claim KATH Fire Station Commander D.O.3 Simon Ben Boadu denies



He however, indicated that further investigations will be commenced into its preliminary findings.



The fire command insists they will stop at nothing to ensure the suspects are successfully prosecuted, to serve as a deterrent.



Traders have begun counting their losses with calls on the government to provide relief for the huge losses.