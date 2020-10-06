Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Nana Boatemaah Hansen, Contributor

Five Lions Club donates to Prampram Polyclinic

Five Lion Club, donated items to the Prampram Polyclinic Hospital in Accra

Five Lion Clubs, under lions club international, a community service-oriented organisation has collaborated and mounted a sign post on childhood cancer awareness and has donated items to the Prampram Polyclinic Hospital in Accra as part of their joint September activities.



The Clubs also distributed flyers,engaged and educated members of the Prampram Community as part of efforts to increase Childhood Cancer Awareness.



The Tema Greenwich Lions Club,Tema Harbour City Lions Club,Tema Supreme Lions Club, Akomapa Central University Leo Club and Community 25 Prospective Lions Club donated four (4) beds for the paediatric ward ,a drug trolley,Bel Aqua mineral water and Bel beverages to the health facility.



Presenting the items to the Prampram Polyclinic on Monday (September 21, 2020), the President of the Tema Greenwich Lions Club, Lion Edem Ocloo – Anipah said the clubs are dedicated to serve communities and meet humanitarian needs as part of the Clubs mission.



Dr. Samuel Ed Mensah, Medical Officer at the Prampram Polyclinic, who received the donation on behalf of the health facility, expressed gratitude to the Clubs for the kind gesture and stated that the donation will help deliver quality health care.



He urged the public to seek early treatment when cancer is detected since early detection of childhood cancer is curable .



Speaking to the media after the donation, Lion Justice King Essiel, the President of the Tema Harbour City Lions Club, noted that the presentation of the items was to compliment the effort of the health facility in the community.



The above-mentioned Clubs are part of Lions Clubs International, a network of volunteers who work together to answer the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief – to serve their community.



The Association of Lions Club is the largest humanitarian service club in the world.



Lions are focused on supporting vision, diabetes, environment, childhood cancer and hunger.













