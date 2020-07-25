Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GNA

Fishermen in Western Region receive subsidised outboard motors

Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Western Regional Minister Mr.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, have presented 300 subsidized outboard motors for distribution to fishermen in the Western Region.



The 300 outboard motors are part of the first batch of 1,300 motors to be distributed to fishermen at subsidised prices.



Presenting the motors, Mrs Quaye said the outboard motors were part of government's fishing support initiative to enhance the livelihoods of fishers and their Communities.



According to her, the presentation was to support all fishermen along the Coastal Regions of Ghana, stressing that it was not to score political points or to be distributed on partisan basis and urged fishermen to make good use of the available opportunity.



Mrs Quaye pointed out that as part of the quest to ensure all fishermen and fishing Communities were satisfied with the fishing support scheme, the Akufo-Addo led government was building landing sites in over 11 fishing communities, of which Axim, in the Western Region is a beneficiary.



She said committees and representatives from the various fishing communities in the coastal districts within the region were constituted to ensure illegal fishing and the use of dynamite in fishing was abolished.



The Minister pointed out that chiefs and sub-chiefs had a key role to play in implementing a positive behavioral attitude in the fishing industry.



Mrs Quaye stated that if the government is making efforts to ensure all fishermen were happy by subsidising outboard motors, taking the cost of premix fuel and providing them with Ahoto ovens, it was, therefore, imperative for fishers to adhere to the proper ways of fishing and proper usage of fishing equipment to save the sea from further depletion.



Mr Darko-Mensah said the Akufo-Addo led government since resuming office has contributed greatly to infrastructure projects of the nation of which the presentation of the outboard motors cannot be left out.



He gave the assurance that the government would continue to support fishermen and fishing communities in the country to improve upon their living conditions.



Nana Kobina Nketiah V, Paramount chief of Essikado traditional area, lauded the Western Regional Minister for interceding and ensuring the Region and Coastal Communities as a whole to get the outboard motors.



He recalled the Minister pledge to the house of chiefs that fishermen would not be left out in any of the social intervention programmes, which he noted had become a reality.



Nana Kofi Annan, chief fisherman of Axim, expressed appreciation to the government for the support and said the presentation would bring about positive results in the fishing industry.





