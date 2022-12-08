Fisheries ministry, USAID launch global campaign to end violence against women and girls

Regional News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and the Fisheries Commission, in partnership with the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has held a durbar to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a global campaign which seeks to end violence against women and girls at Kedzikofe in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.



Prior to the durbar, fisher folks, community leaders as well as government representatives joined over 400 residents to march on a procession through the principal streets of Keta. they displayed placards to raise awareness of Gender Based Violence and called for action to end violence against women and girls.



The theme for this year’s campaign was, “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”.



The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Economic Growth Office Director Paul Pleva, said community and community leaders have key roles to play in ending gender-based violence. “Your help in identifying solutions in working with your community is critical.” he added.



He further made a call to action to all stakeholders in the fight against violence on women and girls. “I encourage you to take action. Be an advocate, a helper, and a voice against abuse.” he posited.



The Director of the Marine Division for the Fisheries Commission, Mrs. Bordah Quayson, said a recent USAID-funded assessment highlighted that sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment is common in Ghana’s fishing sector and represents a major threat to women’s and girls’ welfare.



According to her dwindling fish catches and the acceptance of financial abuse between fishermen and women financiers of fish expeditions leads to high levels of indebtedness, further exacerbating violence against women.



“The fight against wen and girls as far as violence is concerned is the responsibility of all…We indeed need a united front to fight together on behalf of everyone and win without leaving anyone behind especially the vulnerable and the marginalized.”



According to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection approximately 48 percent of Ghanaian women and girls have been sexually abused, while about 32 percent of Ghanaian women have faced at least one form of domestic violence.



